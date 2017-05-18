Good morning, sunshine!

#NTxGivingDay kicks off at 6am!

(Scheduled giving closed at midnight on September 13 so we could get the site ready to go live at 6am!)

Come back at 6am to Get Up and Give!

#NTxGivingDay Responds to Harvey

Like you, our hearts are with those on the Texas coast. Thanks to each of you that are providing important services to those displaced from Hurricane Harvey. To further encourage donors to support both short and long term recovery, North Texas Giving Day has giving profiles for both the Mass Care Task Force and CFT’s Relief and Recovery Fund. The Mass Care Task Force, a collaboration between the American Red Cross North Texas Region, The Salvation Army DFW Metroplex Command, North Texas Food Bank, and VolunteerNow, is actively serving those evacuating to shelters here in Dallas and all throughout the state. To give to Mass Care Task Force now, click here.

In addition, CFT is collecting funds to support mid- to long-term reconstruction and rebuilding needs following the immediate crisis period. To support the Relief & Recovery Fund, give here. From September 7-14, donors will be able to give to both opportunities via NorthTexasGivingDay.org as well.

Demands on the North Texas region will continue to increase in the short and long term as many Harvey evacuees relocate to our area to escape the storm damage. In addition to supporting recovery efforts, we are encouraging everyone to continue to give generously to local nonprofits who keep our region strong. We believe in our local nonprofit sector and want all to be equipped to accept newcomers while also continuing to serve those across the North Texas region.

A community that gives together grows together. Thank you for supporting your neighbors!





Want to know more about North Texas Giving Day? Click here!













