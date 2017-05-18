650 S R L THORNTON FWY
Dallas, TX 75203
469-554-7400
Dallas Zoo
|Matching Funds
Want to Give Again?Enter the name of the nonprofit you want to support below and go directly to their giving page.
The mission of the Dallas Zoo is: "Engaging People & Saving Wildlife." Our vision is "Creating a Better World for Animals."
Feed an Animal: Some of our residents have voracious appetites - and you can help underwrite the cost of their diets. Our Giants of the Savanna giraffes eat up to 533 pounds of food per day alone! The Zoo will provide a list of animals and their nutritional needs for interested donors. Enrichment Wish List: Champion our animals' welfare by making a donation to purchase enrichment items. Providing stimulating environments and other enrichment can be just as critical to Zoo animals' well-being as nutrition and veterinary medicine. Our wish list of items will have a range of prices and options for donor support.